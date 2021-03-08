2021 Radio From Hell International Film Festival

It’s time to submit your film!

The 3rd Annual Radio From Hell International Film Festival is looking for your submissions now. We are looking for original films that are 5 minutes or less. You have until March 26th at 5 pm to submit your film.

On March 29th, our crack team of film scholars will review the submissions and select their 10 favorite films to be a part of the festival to our official selections of 2021! Anyone can then watch the films and vote and their favorite 3 movies.

On April 9th at 5 pm, we will close down the voting and the creator of the film with the most votes will win a $500 Visa gift card! Grab your camera and get creative!