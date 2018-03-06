Podcast | 3-Bit Gaming for March 6th, 2018

- Trump meeting with video game representatives on Wednesday
- Discussing the impact of violent video games on gun violence
- Trump has suggested adding a rating system to video games (and movies)
- ESA has rejected the assertion that video games cause gun violence – only happens in U.S.
- https://www.engadget.com/2018/03/05/trump-white-house-video-game-meeting-scheduled/
- Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One) – March 20
- Open world pirate action adventure game
- Cartoony and goofy-krakens, skeletons, ghostly pirate lordssp
- Need to team up with more people to pilot larger vessels
- Far Cry 5 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – March 27
- Action adventure first-person shooter
- Militaristic doomsday cult takes over rural Montana county
- You play as a sheriff’s deputy tasked with bringing in the cult leader
