Podcast | 3-Bit Gaming for March 6th, 2018

  • Trump meeting with video game representatives on Wednesday
  • Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One) – March 20
    • Open world pirate action adventure game
    • Cartoony and goofy-krakens, skeletons, ghostly pirate lordssp
    • Need to team up with more people to pilot larger vessels

  • Far Cry 5 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – March 27
    • Action adventure first-person shooter
    • Militaristic doomsday cult takes over rural Montana county
    • You play as a sheriff’s deputy tasked with bringing in the cult leader

