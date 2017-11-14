5 Non-Offensive Mascots For Farmington High

Because a good mascot is hard to find!

There has been a little bit of concern by members of the community over the choice of the phoenix as the mascot for the new high school in Farmington, Utah. There are a few who think that the plural form of phoenix, which is phoenices, sounds naughty. There is even an online petition to change the mascot. (Give me a break.) Since I’m a Farmington resident, I’d like to help. Here are five alternate mascots that are clearly non-offensive and safe.

5. The Jackasses.

Who doesn’t love donkeys? There is a donkey in a field by my house in Farmington. This honors our community.

via GIPHY

4. The Woodchucks.

I can’t think of anything wrong with this word.

via GIPHY

3. The Pussycats.

Pretty much everyone loves kitties. This would be a fun mascot!

via GIPHY

2. The Titmouse.

The plural is titmice, and that has no similarity to any anatomical feature.

via GIPHY

1. The Gamecocks.

This works for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Their mascot is named Cocky. Go mighty gamecocks!

via GIPHY

And if none of these work, they could always be the Farmington Woodpeckers.

via GIPHY