Boner Of The Day For March 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THIS OUGHT TO SPEED THINGS UP

Couple Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia were arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday after the couple tried force their way unto a plane and attacked staff. They were about to miss their flight, and they thought that by throwing a cup of coffee at the face of an American Airline worker-when that didn’t work, they tried to force their way unto the plane. Rafael was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing and Maia was charged with two counts of battery and trespassing.

Read More:

Boner Candidate #2: A UNIQUE NEW DEFENSIVE PLAY IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

In a High School district championship loss was a lot harder for a player in Ohio. Ben Mirgon, who is a sophomore at Hillard Bradley High School was part of a the losing squad, and during the loss- he was the victim of a cheap shot. During the game, right after passing the ball, Mirgon took a right punch to his groin from another player from the other team. The defense was only given a technical foul instead of a flagrant foul and an ejection.

Read More:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: AND THEN ELON BLEW HIM A KISS.

During last nights joint session of Congress – Democratic lawmakers did not have much to smile about during President Donald Trump’s speech. He stated “the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over” , in which he is referring to his efforts to dismantle large portions of the federal government. But the critics were quick to point to the irony; Trump placed Elon Musk, who was not elected, in charge of that effort. Trump’s speech created laughter throughout the audience and other forms of disruptions including the kicking out of Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for challenging Trump on Medicaid.

Read More: