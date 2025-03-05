Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 7th:

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Experience Live with The Discographers at The Depot

Saturday the 8th:

Soccer Mommy at The Depot

Catch Your Breath at The Complex

Sunday the 9th:

Giggly Squad Podcast at Abravanel Hall

On sale Friday at 10am:

Lee Brice – June 19 at Sandy Amphitheater

Lyn Lapid – May 28 at The Complex

Bring Me The Horizon w/ Motionless In White & The Plot In You – September 30 – Maverik Center

The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – September 6 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link

Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo 2025 at Salt Palace – Link

Friday the 7th:

Get Lucky Night 1 at Saltair – Link

Last Dinosaurs at Soundwell – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 8th:

Get Lucky Night 2 at Saltair – Link

Connor Price live at The Complex – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. San Diego at American First Fields – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Arts Festival: The Masquerade Party at Commonwealth Room – Link

HEART: The Royal Flush Tour 2025 at Maverik – Live

Sunday the 9th:

Ballyhoo! At Soundwell – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link