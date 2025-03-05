Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 5th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 7th:  

  • Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Experience Live with The Discographers at The Depot

Saturday the 8th:  

  • Soccer Mommy at The Depot
  • Catch Your Breath at The Complex

Sunday the 9th:

  •  Giggly Squad Podcast at Abravanel Hall

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Lee Brice – June 19 at Sandy Amphitheater   
  • Lyn Lapid – May 28 at The Complex
  • Bring Me The Horizon w/ Motionless In White & The Plot In You – September 30 – Maverik Center
  • The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – September 6 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link 
  • Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo 2025 at Salt Palace – Link 

Friday the 7th:   

  • Get Lucky Night 1 at Saltair – Link 
  • Last Dinosaurs at Soundwell – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 8th: 

  • Get Lucky Night 2 at Saltair – Link 
  • Connor Price live at The Complex – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs. San Diego at American First Fields – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Arts Festival: The Masquerade Party at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • HEART: The Royal Flush Tour 2025 at Maverik – Live 

Sunday the 9th: 

  • Ballyhoo! At SoundwellLink 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top