Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 7th:
- Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Experience Live with The Discographers at The Depot
Saturday the 8th:
- Soccer Mommy at The Depot
- Catch Your Breath at The Complex
Sunday the 9th:
- Giggly Squad Podcast at Abravanel Hall
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Lee Brice – June 19 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Lyn Lapid – May 28 at The Complex
- Bring Me The Horizon w/ Motionless In White & The Plot In You – September 30 – Maverik Center
- The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – September 6 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
- Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo 2025 at Salt Palace – Link
Friday the 7th:
- Get Lucky Night 1 at Saltair – Link
- Last Dinosaurs at Soundwell – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 8th:
- Get Lucky Night 2 at Saltair – Link
- Connor Price live at The Complex – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. San Diego at American First Fields – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Arts Festival: The Masquerade Party at Commonwealth Room – Link
- HEART: The Royal Flush Tour 2025 at Maverik – Live
Sunday the 9th:
- Ballyhoo! At Soundwell – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link