A Bear Invades the Hotel That Inspired ‘The Shining’

As if the Overlook Hotel of Stephen King’s The Shining wasn’t a scary enough place, now the actual hotel used for the movie has a new scary character that has invaded its space. A black bear casually walked into the lobby of the Stanley Hotel (the real name of the hotel used for the movie) like he was checking it out before booking a room.
This bear had a scary good time after wandering into the 'Shining' Hotel in Colorado https://t.co/Z6qIuEEwsX pic.twitter.com/Gj0JFukWFS
— TIME (@TIME) August 24, 2018
Seeing wildlife in the area around the hotel isn’t uncommon given it’s proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park, but a bear inside the lobby? That had people a tad bit freaked out.
Luckily, there were no guests in the lobby at the time and the bear left without harming anybody.
