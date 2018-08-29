A Bear Invades the Hotel That Inspired ‘The Shining’

As if the Overlook Hotel of Stephen King’s The Shining wasn’t a scary enough place, now the actual hotel used for the movie has a new scary character that has invaded its space. A black bear casually walked into the lobby of the Stanley Hotel (the real name of the hotel used for the movie) like he was checking it out before booking a room.

This bear had a scary good time after wandering into the 'Shining' Hotel in Colorado https://t.co/Z6qIuEEwsX pic.twitter.com/Gj0JFukWFS — TIME (@TIME) August 24, 2018

Seeing wildlife in the area around the hotel isn’t uncommon given it’s proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park, but a bear inside the lobby? That had people a tad bit freaked out.

Luckily, there were no guests in the lobby at the time and the bear left without harming anybody.