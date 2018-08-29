North Carolina Women Charged With Helping Children Smoke

North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video. A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video. Police seized drug paraphernalia. The video shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn’t elaborate. The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.

