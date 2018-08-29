Carb Based Personality Test Has The Internet Divided

Do you like Kraft Mac and Cheese, calling sneakers “tennis shoes” and can spell pretty well? Then you probably also like white bread. A new personality test based on your go-to bread, which originally came out two years ago, has the internet divided all over again. If you fail to use your blinkers while making turns and black and white is your filter of choice on Instagram, you’re probably a whole wheat fan too.

All the personalities, err bread varieties, are represented: French Bread, Pita, Challah, even the lowly dinner roll so there’s a match for everyone.