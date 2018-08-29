Dog Owner Finds Shirtless And Lubed Up Men In Living Room After Hiring Pet Sitting Service

You’d think that companies would do background checks on their employees before hiring them, but here we are. A dog owner who used a pet sitting service got quite an eyeful when he returned from vacation. Klete Keller of Colorado Springs says he arrived home at 1 am on Monday and found two shirtless men, a bottle of lube and a camera in his living room.

Keller’s dog, Jimbo, was locked up in the bathroom sitting in his own urine, while the unidentified dog-sitter took a shower. The sitter, who has a near perfect score on Wag.com, has been suspended while the service launches an investigation.