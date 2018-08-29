Swarm Of Bees Shut Down NYC Street

New York City might claim itself to be the toughest city in America, but it was no match for an opponent that managed to shut down Times Square on Tuesday afternoon. Thousands of bees decided that a Sabrett hot dog umbrella would make a great new home and took up residence on its surface. Police closed the area between Broadway and West 43rd Street as pedestrians swatted the buzzing insects out of their faces.

In a now-viral video that captivated the internet, the NYPD called in their “bee guy” to safely vacuum up the swarm and find them a new home.