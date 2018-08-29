Taking 3 Weeks of Vacation Each Year Raises Life Expectancy

Here’s a great negotiation point with your boss: ‘Give me at least three weeks of vacation and I will live longer!’ They don’t really care, but why not give it a shot? Scientists discovered that at least three weeks off each year can extend life expectancy. They studied middle-aged executives over 40 years. The executives had at least one factor that leads to cardiovascular disease. Those who took less than three weeks off had a 37 percent greater chance of dying early.
The bottom line is that even if you are somewhat healthy, overworking can lead to an early departure from earth. Take your time off!
