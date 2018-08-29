HBO Ditches Adult Films And Documentaries

R.I.P. to the days of “Real Sex,” “Taxicab Confessions,” and other HBO nighttime naughtiness. HBO is doing away with adult content from their programming lineup.

HBO said in a statement, “Over the past several years HBO has been winding down its late-night adult fare. While we’re greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere.”

