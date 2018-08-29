Flights To Europe Are Just $89 RIght Now

Get your passport ready NOW!

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower or visiting the Vatican in Rome here’s your chance to do it on the cheap. Norwegian Air is having a sale on one-way flights for travel from November through March. Flights are on sale from a ton of major U.S. airports from to Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Spain or Italy and the prices start at $89 one-way.

If you want to fly cheap you better act fast because the sale ends on Wednesday, September 5.