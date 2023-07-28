Radio From Hell | 7.28.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday which means, Sean Means is back to review the latest blockbuster releases including the new Haunted Mansion and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, Jimmy the Wine Guy calls in from Europe to talk about all the drinking he is planning to do and more. Then, we play a round of Beat Gina and talk with Mayor Wilson about her Community Book Club. And of course, We finish the day out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!