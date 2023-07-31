Boner of the Day for July 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOU JACKASSES….GET OUT.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin contributed to the governments complacency towards the younger generations of this country. Rep Van Orden blatantly insulted a group of pagers, a group of 16-17 year olds who help and assist the Senate (The Hill), for simply being there in the building. It is very normal for the pagers to spend time in the rotunda between the times they are needed and apparently being on break like this was irking for him. After the interaction a pager quickly wrote down a transcript of the things he said to them, including “Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of s‑‑‑],”(The Hill, said transcript). He demanded the “jackasses, get out”. His reasoning was that the Capitol Rotunda had historic merit in that that was where they had the hospital set up during the Civil War.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #2: SH-COOL CROSSING

As a warning for drivers it is common to have “SCHOOL”, “SLOW” and other verbiage of the like to be painted on the road in front of said Schools. There had been a mistake this last week at Mountview Middle School in Massachusetts where this signage was spelled incorrectly “SHCOOL” instead of “SCHOOL”.

via UPI

Boner Candidate#3: INSTEAD OF HAVING TO FIND A NEW JOB, HE’LL PROBABLY BE PROMOTED

Matthew Alvarez of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) was reporting at a rally of Trump supporters outside the Erie Insurance Arena. The host showed his true colors on air when he explicitly agreed with a protestor who had said to “kill them all” in regards to the “left, and the RINOS, the Globalist”. Since then RSBN has posted a video where Alvarez declared that he is “officially retracting his earlier remarks” (Mirror)

via Mirror