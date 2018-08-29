Williams-Sonoma Will Pay You To Work From Home

Work + At home + In Pajamas = Dream Job.

Williams-Sonoma wants to make that dream a reality. WS is ramping up their holiday hiring and is looking to hire 3500 seasonal customer service employees. The job entails about 30-50 hours a week working on the computer (from home, in your jammies). Employees will get around $12/hr, 3-weeks pay for an at-home training session and a 40% discount on William Sonoma goodness.

The only requirements…you have to have access to a computer, a web camera, and you have to live within 90 minutes of a WS customer care center.