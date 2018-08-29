10-Year-Old Punished For Calling Teacher “Ma’am”

No Ma’am!

Bart Simpson writes sentences at the beginning of every Simpsons episode for his bad behavior and Tamarion Wilson of North Carolina was forced to do the exact same thing for showing his teacher some respect. Tamarion, 10, had to write the word “ma’am” four times on each line of a piece of paper, front and back, after calling his teacher ma’am.

The teacher said she told him not to refer to her as ma’am. His parents said that they taught him to address adults as “ma’am” or “sir.” His parents have since moved him to a different school.