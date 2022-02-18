Life

Survey: Most Remote Workers Don’t Want to Go Back to The Office

A new survey has found that remote workers aren’t too keen on the idea of going back to the office.

The survey from Pew Research Center found that 60% of remote workers would prefer to work from home all or most of the time after the pandemic.

64% of those surveyed said that they have a better work-life balance since they began working from home.

Reasons for the preference included a lack of childcare, relocation, and fear of exposure to Covid-19.

Do you work from home? Could you work remotely on a permanent basis?

