DoorDash Will Fine McDonalds For Late Orders

Shutterstock

Recently, DoorDash announced that the company will fine Mcdonald’s for late orders.

Starting in 2023, DoorDash will be raising rates for McDonald’s stores that make the drivers wait more than 4 minutes after arriving to pick up an order.

This is due in part to the amount of money DoorDash loses because of refunds from McDonald’s’ orders.

DoorDash Will Fine McDonalds for Late Ordershttps://t.co/HdKtAIXnDp pic.twitter.com/fZwGpctTbT — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 18, 2022

The previous rate was 15.5% and can jump to as high as 20% starting 2023 on late orders.

What’s your favorite food delivery app?