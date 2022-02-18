Florida Officials Fill 5-Gallon Bucket with 1 Million Dead Mosquitoes

Shutterstock

Insect control officials in Fort Myers, Florida are asking, “Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes look like?”

The odd question, posted Thursday on Twitter, is followed by an answer: A photograph that shows a large pile of the annoying insects measuring 12 inches long, 12 inches wide, and at least 6 inches high. “We’ve had people call and say the mosquitoes are terrible; we’ve heard that so often,” says Eric Jackson, deputy director of the Lee County Mosquito Control District. “I thought, you know, people really need to see what a million mosquitoes look like.”

Florida county captures 1 million mosquitos from neighborhood https://t.co/trOUOieWMn — WESH 2 News (@WESH) February 18, 2022

The mound of mosquito carcasses is the result of a 2021 trapping project the agency conducted on Sanibel Island, Jackson says. Before putting them on display, they filled a 5-gallon bucket, he adds.

