Florida Officials Fill 5-Gallon Bucket with 1 Million Dead Mosquitoes

Insect control officials in Fort Myers, Florida are asking, “Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes look like?”
The odd question, posted Thursday on Twitter, is followed by an answer: A photograph that shows a large pile of the annoying insects measuring 12 inches long, 12 inches wide, and at least 6 inches high. “We’ve had people call and say the mosquitoes are terrible; we’ve heard that so often,” says Eric Jackson, deputy director of the Lee County Mosquito Control District. “I thought, you know, people really need to see what a million mosquitoes look like.”
Florida county captures 1 million mosquitos from neighborhood https://t.co/trOUOieWMn
— WESH 2 News (@WESH) February 18, 2022
The mound of mosquito carcasses is the result of a 2021 trapping project the agency conducted on Sanibel Island, Jackson says. Before putting them on display, they filled a 5-gallon bucket, he adds.
Are mosquitoes the biggest nuisance in Florida?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.