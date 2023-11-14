Boner of the Day for November 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HEY! COME ON! SPOILER ALERT!
In Sydney, Australia, a police officer named Dominic Francis Gaynor, has pled guilty to a complaint filed by his coworker, Morgan Royster. Earlier this year, Royster had come into work where Gaynor already was. Royster talked about how he had seen the movie Top Gun: Maverick and joked about spoiling it for Gaynor. Gaynor reacted by saying things like, “Don’t spoil the movie,” and “I’ll Shoot You,” while pointing his handgun at Royster with his hand on the receiver of the gun. Gaynor admits to what he did being wrong, but has been given a two year good behavior order and 100 hours of community service. It is also in the works Gaynor loses his job.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: THE DRAPER POLICE RESPONSE IS NOT HELPFUL
A couple living in Draper, Utah have filed a police report after having their Pride flag destroyed or stolen for the now sixth time from their 25 foot flagpole in their front yard. The couple, who are used to having the flag disappear or become destroyed, have taken precautions in retrospect of their kids, and have installed hidden security cameras and put in motion activated lights to prevent further disturbances. Well, even after taking those precautions, the fathers to these young children have now gone to the police after they woke up to the flag once again being gone, and the hidden security camera in the bushes also being gone. This is leaving the couple distressed since these people who took the flag didn’t care about the lights or the camera. They are worried about the safety of their children especially. The couple after going to the police, were told that the Draper police department was looking into it and told by a Draper police officer that hate crimes in that city are “very not common.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: LIVING THE DREAM
In Dunedin, Florida, a couple has been arrested after having fully nude public sex on a causeway. The incident was reported by multiple witnesses in the area at the time, some of which were minors. Once the police showed up, they arrested the couple, Sara Fazekas and Robert Clarke, and charged them both. Fazekas was charged with an exposure of sexual organs count and a felony narcotics charge after drugs were found in her purse at the scene. She has been released on bail. Clarke, who is already a registered sex offender for being in possession of child pornography previously, was charged with the felony act of lewd and lascivious behavior and is to have no contact with children. He is still in jail with the only way to make bail being $50,000. Clarke had no remorse for the act and Fazekas told police that having sex on the causeway “was always a dream of mine.”
via The Smoking Gun