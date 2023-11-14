Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 14th, 2023

Turn any movie scene into a Michael Bay scene with Needs More Boom
- Enter any movie scene and wait…
- You’re sure to love the results as your fav movie scenes get even more explosions
- https://needsmoreboom.com/
A cult classic gets a makeover in Super Mario RPG
- Fans of the cult classic SNES game are finally getting some attention from Nintendo
- A top-to-bottom recreation of the 1996 classic, which saw Mario follow a traditional JRPG format
- Assemble a party of unique Mario characters to engage in turn-based battles
- Out this Friday on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umlOfTip4k
In due diligence for parents everywhere, I have to report there’s a Bluey Video Game
- Basically looks like an interactive episode of the show
- Out this Friday on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05ST8IN0M9o
History buffs will love Last Train Home
- A historical fiction real time strategy game
- Control soldiers from the Czechoslovak Legion who are trapped in Russia during the Russian Civil War
- Protect your train and the railroad as you push eastward on the Trans Siberian Railroad
- Out next, next Tuesday on PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do6epqkbSN4
In case you didn’t know, NASA has its own ad-free streaming service, NASA+
- Browse by series or topics, including thousands of hours of free content
- Available on phones, but not yet on Roku or Smart TVs
- https://plus.nasa.gov/