Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 14th, 2023

Turn any movie scene into a Michael Bay scene with Needs More Boom

Enter any movie scene and wait…

You’re sure to love the results as your fav movie scenes get even more explosions

https://needsmoreboom.com/

A cult classic gets a makeover in Super Mario RPG

Fans of the cult classic SNES game are finally getting some attention from Nintendo

A top-to-bottom recreation of the 1996 classic, which saw Mario follow a traditional JRPG format

Assemble a party of unique Mario characters to engage in turn-based battles

Out this Friday on Nintendo Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umlOfTip4k In due diligence for parents everywhere, I have to report there’s a Bluey Video Game Basically looks like an interactive episode of the show

Out this Friday on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05ST8IN0M9o

History buffs will love Last Train Home

A historical fiction real time strategy game

Control soldiers from the Czechoslovak Legion who are trapped in Russia during the Russian Civil War

Protect your train and the railroad as you push eastward on the Trans Siberian Railroad

Out next, next Tuesday on PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do6epqkbSN4