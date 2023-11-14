Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 11.14.2023

How to Mitigate or Manage Type 2 Diabetes

November is national diabetes month. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than your body can manage. Type 2 diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans, including adults and youth. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart, and it is linked to some types of cancer. A person can take steps to control existing diabetes or prevent the threat of future illness. Take these few steps to take control of your health.

Manage blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Get an annual screening to keep track of these health numbers. Remember your ABC’s. A1C test to measure your average blood sugar levels.

Blood sugar tests might be taken as well. Blood pressure measurement can catch early signs of heart disease. Cholesterol measurements help track the lipid levels in your blood.

Take small steps toward healthy habits. Small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on chronic illness. Start off small by planning healthier meals, starting physical activity or drinking more water. Just take on one thing at a time.

Take care of your mental health. Managing diabetes (or any chronic illness) can be stressful. If you are feeling down, or overwhelmed work on healthy coping skills. You can also join support groups or seek professional counseling.

Work with your healthcare team. It takes a team to manage diabetes, you do not have to do it alone! Your team might include your primary care provider, a registered dietitian, and/or a diabetes specialist. Come to appointments prepared with your list of questions, symptoms, and any concerns. This will help you to take the lead in your health.



If you have been diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes it is not too late to make healthy changes. Start small and work closely with your healthcare team for the best possible results.

https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/community-health-outreach/national-diabetes-month