Yelp Is Hiring a Chief Pizza Officer

Your next dream job just may be at Yelp!

According to Food and Wine, Yelp has announced that they are looking to hire a “Chief Pizza Officer.”

According to the company, the position “will serve as the authority on all things pizza, from deep dish to Detroit style, pizza cones to personal pan.”

Pizza fans can create video applications explaining why they deserve the six-month position, which would pay $25 thousand and require the task of promoting pizza.

