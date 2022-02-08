Shutterstock

Whether you know a lot or a little about Zodiac signs there is one sign that is the most hated by everyone one else.

Surprisingly it’s not the diva Leos, moody Cancers, stubborn Taurauses, or even the strangely creative Aquariuses.

According to Suggest, the worst zodiac sign in Aries. Why? They are overly competitive, easily bored, and impatient. They don’t have (or rarely use) a filter, and prefer to say and do exactly what they want.

What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It’s Not Who You Think Whether you’re a starry guru or a celestial novice, you likely know a few Zodiac stereotypes. For example, Leos are divas, and Cancers are moody. Taurus is stubborn, while Aquarius is creative. You might even know … pic.twitter.com/k0Alz33yT3 — Soulwell Publishing Group (@SoulwellPublish) February 8, 2022

Aries competitive nature can feel cocky and if there is no competition around they will pick a fight. Familiar Aries signs include Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian, and Logan Paul.

Do you agree that Aries is the worst Zodiac sign?