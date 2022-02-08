Hyundai, Kia Recall: Owners Of 485,000 Vehicles Told To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk

Shutterstock

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when stopped.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have plagued the companies for the past six years.

This time, the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

The recall includes certain Kia Sportage SUVs (2014-2016), K900 sedans (2016-2018), Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs (2016-2018), Santa Fe Sports (2017-2018), the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and Tucson SUVs (2014-2015).

The automakers say they have had 11 fires reported in the U.S.; no injuries.

As part of the recall, dealers will replace a fuse.