Help Utah Families & Join the Candy Cane Corner at Utah First Credit Union

It’s that time of year!

You can bring true holiday cheer to hundreds of Utah families experiencing homelessness by dropping off unwrapped gifts or Visa gift cards to the Candy Cane Corner at Utah First Credit Union in South Jordan, American Fork, Cottonwood Heights or Woods Cross before November 30th. Your kind donation will greatly benefit families at the Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah. Powered by Utah First Credit Union – Raise a cup of cocoa to the holidays with your friends at Utah First Credit Union!

South Jordan Branch – 3642 West 11400 South

South Jordan, Utah 84095 Get Directions

American Fork Branch – 616 West Main Street

American Fork, Utah 84003 Get Directions

Cottonwood Heights Branch – 1166 E. Fort Union Blvd

Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84047 Get Directions