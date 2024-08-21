Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.21.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 23rd: 

  • Mind The Gap Presents: Cera Gibson at Soundwell

Saturday the 24th: 

  • Feels So Close Party at The Depot (18+)
  • Orbit Culture at  The Complex
  • Blue October -Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater

Sunday the 25th: 

  • Mind the Gap Presents: Bikini Kill at The Union Event Center
  • Falling in Reverse – Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater

On sale Friday at 10th: 

  • Krooked Kings – October 31 at The Depot
  • Chase Atlantic – November 13 at The Complex
  • Morgan Jay – March 22 at The Depot
  • Jane’s Addiction + Love and Rockets – October 4 at Sandy Amphitheater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: Fury Road vs. Red Dawn
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
  • 2024 BrickSlopes a Lego Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center 23rd-25thLink
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express at Smiths Ball Park – Link
  • Crystal Festival at Mountain America Expo Center – 24th and 25thLink 

Friday the 23rd: 

  • Grid City Music Fest (Night 1!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 24th: 

  • Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link
  • Blue Moon Festival 2024 at Holladay City Park – Link
  • Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2024 – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes – Link 
  • Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link 
  • West Jordan Demolition Derby 2024 at West Jordan Arena- Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
