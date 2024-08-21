Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.21.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 23rd:
- Mind The Gap Presents: Cera Gibson at Soundwell
Saturday the 24th:
- Feels So Close Party at The Depot (18+)
- Orbit Culture at The Complex
- Blue October -Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater
Sunday the 25th:
- Mind the Gap Presents: Bikini Kill at The Union Event Center
- Falling in Reverse – Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater
On sale Friday at 10th:
- Krooked Kings – October 31 at The Depot
- Chase Atlantic – November 13 at The Complex
- Morgan Jay – March 22 at The Depot
- Jane’s Addiction + Love and Rockets – October 4 at Sandy Amphitheater
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: Fury Road vs. Red Dawn
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- 2024 BrickSlopes a Lego Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center 23rd-25th – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express at Smiths Ball Park – Link
- Crystal Festival at Mountain America Expo Center – 24th and 25th – Link
Friday the 23rd:
- Grid City Music Fest (Night 1!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 24th:
- Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Blue Moon Festival 2024 at Holladay City Park – Link
- Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2024 – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes – Link
- Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link
- West Jordan Demolition Derby 2024 at West Jordan Arena- Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link