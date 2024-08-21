Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.21.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 23rd:

Mind The Gap Presents: Cera Gibson at Soundwell

Saturday the 24th:

Feels So Close Party at The Depot (18+)

Orbit Culture at The Complex

Blue October -Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater

Sunday the 25th:

Mind the Gap Presents: Bikini Kill at The Union Event Center

Falling in Reverse – Dance Gavin Dance – Black Veil Brides – Tech Nine at Utah First Credit Union Ampitheater

On sale Friday at 10th:

Krooked Kings – October 31 at The Depot

Chase Atlantic – November 13 at The Complex

Morgan Jay – March 22 at The Depot

Jane’s Addiction + Love and Rockets – October 4 at Sandy Amphitheater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: Fury Road vs. Red Dawn

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

2024 BrickSlopes a Lego Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center 23 rd -25 th – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express at Smiths Ball Park – Link

Crystal Festival at Mountain America Expo Center – 24 th and 25 th – Link

Grid City Music Fest (Night 1!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link

Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Blue Moon Festival 2024 at Holladay City Park – Link

Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2024 – Link

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes – Link

Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link

West Jordan Demolition Derby 2024 at West Jordan Arena- Link

Farmers Markets