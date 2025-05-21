Boner Of The Day For May 21st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: NO ONE CHECKS THEIR WORK ANY MORE.

On the surface, the 50+ page “Heat Index” summer feature may appear just like any other newspaper feature, but many have begun to notice glaring errors. Marco Buscaglia, a writer for many of the features, responded with his explanation. “I just look for information,” he told The Atlantic. Powered by laziness and greed, the venture capitalist promise of a future free from drudgery and busywork shows the present risk to those in media and others. A cautionary tale and a wake up call to all towards the AI generated “Slop” taking hold in media and the mainstream zeitgeist.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: BUT, I’M NOT DEAD YET.

According to Department of Veterans Affairs, on Utah Nation Guard veteran died on November 22, 2024. The veteran, Craig Haskell, is very much alive, but this mistake has cost him greatly. This comes from a potential bad data entry from a separate Utah veteran, also named Craig Haskell. Craig claims the VA owes them over $10,000 from pension and disability benefits. The VA has since resumed benefits to Haskell after a 150 day fight through the over 877,000 active claims.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: ICE BARBIE IS DANDEROUSLY IGNORANT

When questioned on the meaning of the phrase habeas corpus, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, did not seem prepared for the questions. Despite Habeas Corpus’ foundational constitutional protections dating back to the Magna Carta, Secretary Noem, and many top Trump officials, show ignorance and misunderstanding of basic rights.

Read More