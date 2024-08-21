Boner of the Day for August 21st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR IS NOT WANTED. YOU MUST LEAVE SPAIN.
An OnlyFans creator named Chloe Lopez has been kicked out of Spain after some of her content was seen by officials on social media and in public. Lopez makes videos of herself in public places “leaving a donation” and by that she means taking her underwear off in public, then leaving them somewhere for someone to find. Lopez has multiple videos on her Instagram where she is seen doing this. In one she is at a cafe, and she reaches up below her skirt to bring her thong down her legs and take them off, leaving them on the table as a “tip.” In multiple other videos, the ones that are really upsetting and people disgusted, show Lopez taking her underwear off in a grocery store and placing them on shelves and in containers with food. One of these videos shows Lopez putting her dirty underwear in a basket with various loose pieces of bread.
via Toronto Sun
Boner Candidate #2: HE COULD NOT HEAR THE SCREAMS.
In Tampa, Florida, gastroenterologist Dr. Ishwari Prasad has been a doctor for almost 35 years, but is now on probation after complaints have been filed he did not have effective communication during some colonoscopy procedures he performed. One of the complaints states that Dr. Prasad didn’t immediately cease a procedure when he inserted the scope into a patient who wasn’t fully sedated, who then also began screaming, because he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids and couldn’t hear the screams.
via Yahoo!
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THAT WAS THE BEERS TALKIN’ BROTHER.
Champion of the WWE, and known Trump supporter, Hulk Hogan, has come back and tried to redact some things he said about Vice President Kamala Harris, saying he was just joking. Hogan was at a bar in Ohio promoting his new beer when he said, “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” said Hogan. He then went on to say, “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” Hogan has now said that he was joking and it was because of the beer he was drinking. “I am going to get heat for that one, brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking,” Hogan said.
via Fox News