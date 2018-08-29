Woman Convicted of Using Acid, Alligators in Attempt to Hide Body of Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend

A woman serving time for murdering her husband’s ex-girlfriend was convicted in a separate case last week of tampering with evidence, using acid and alligators in an attempt to get rid of the victim’s body.

Amanda Hayes, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week for tampering with evidence – or in this case, the corpse of her husband’s ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Laura Ackerson.

In 2011, Hayes and her husband, Grant, killed Ackerson in their home in Raleigh, North Carolina, before dismembering her and transporting her body parts in coolers to Hayes’ sister’s home in Richmond, Texas, according to the district attorney’s office.