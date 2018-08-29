Alec Baldwin Won’t Be In The Joker Movie After All

Just a couple of days after it was announced that Alec Baldwin would play Bruce Wayne’s father in the upcoming Joker origin movie, the 60-year-old actor says he’s dropping out.

Baldwin’s character had been described as a “cheesy and tanned businessman” similar to “a 1980’s Donald Trump”.

But on Wednesday, Baldwin told USA Today that he’s “no longer doing that movie”, adding that he’s sure there are “25 guys who can play that part”.

The Joker movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain as well as Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron.