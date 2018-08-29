All the Places Where You Can Get Free Food and Deals on Labor Day Weekend

While your friends are slaving over a hot grill, you can enjoy some tasty treats for free or for a low price this Labor Day Weekend.

On September 3rd you can stop at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse for half off any style of pizza.

Chipotle is doing free delivery on orders that are $10 or more for burrito lovers who use the DoorDash app. Get a free small Blizzard from Dairy Queen by downloading the chain’s new app, also enjoy a $4 burger and Blizzard deal.

Get a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink and get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs Labor Day Weekend. If you’re grilling at home Longhorn Steakhouse will open GRILL US hotline to offer help from certified grill masters from 10 am to 4 pm ET. Callers can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL to be immediately connected with a Grill Master. Happy Labor Day.