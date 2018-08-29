Get Paid to Eat Avocados Every Day!

There is a study out there that will pay you $300 to eat avocados!

The study is examining if avocados help promote weight loss and if they help a person lose stomach fat.

The study is recruiting 1,000 people between four universities: Loma Linda University, Tufts University, Penn State University, and the University of California, Los Angeles. 250 students per university will be selected.

All participants have to be at least 25, and if you are a male, a size 40-inch waist or larger or if you are a female, a size 35-inch or larger. One group gets to eat an avocado every day for six months, and the other cannot eat more than two per month. That group gets 24 avocados for free after!