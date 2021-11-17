Life

A Burger That Tastes Like Thanksgiving Dinner?! Yes Please, Disney!

Disneyland is serving up your entire Thanksgiving meal — in burger form.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort is dishing out a Thanksgiving Burger this year.

It’s made of a turkey burger with Brie, applewood smoked bacon, corn, and sage potato roll stuffing, and cranberry & orange aioli.

Plus, sweet potato fries on the side.

The Thanksgiving Burger is only available through November 28th at a cost of $19.

