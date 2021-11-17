Staples Center to Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena

Say goodbye to the Staples Center — well, at least the name anyway.

The iconic arena in downtown Los Angeles, which has been home to both the Lakers and Clippers since 1999, will officially be renamed on Christmas Day.

According to the L.A. Times, the new name will be Crypto.com Arena.

Cypto.com reportedly paid more than $700 million for the 20-year naming rights (believed to be the largest venue naming rights deal in U.S. history).

Staples Center is also home to the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Grammy Awards since 2000.

What do you think about the name Crypto.com Arena? In your opinion, what’s been one of the worst stadium/arena names you’ve heard?