Ready Or Not — Tiger King Is Back For A Second Season

Hey all you cool cats and kittens: Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are coming back for more.

The Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, which debuted at the start of quarantine in 2020, instantly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the year.

And now – they are taking Netflix by storm again.

Tiger King 2 is out today (Wednesday) and catches up with Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Exotic, big cat rights activist Carole Baskin, and a whole bunch of others from the first season.

The new season consists of five episodes.

Will you watch it right away?