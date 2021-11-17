Life

TSA Expects Thanksgiving Travel To Return To 2019 Levels

The TSA says it’s ready for an air travel boom over Thanksgiving.

Officials expect the number of air travelers to match pre-pandemic 2019 levels – when a record 26 million people passed through airport security over an 11-day period.

TSA administrator David Pekoske told Good Morning America that airline staffing should be sufficient despite vaccine mandates – but says he’s worried about unruly passengers on airplanes.

Are you planning to fly over Thanksgiving? Have you witnessed any ‘unruly’ behavior firsthand?

