Adam Sandler’s New Song Is a Hilarious Tribute to Doctors, Nurses, and Being Sick of Your Family

Jimmy Fallon continues his Tonight Show video chats with celebrities and on Thursday (April 2) Adam Sandler joined Fallon to perform a tribute song to doctors and nurses and like all of us, Adam is growing tired of his family. “We gotta build some ventilators and get them more masks, we gotta do it now so let’s all come together, I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America,” Adam sings with a Bruce Springsteen-like tone.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.