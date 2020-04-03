Florida Governor Overrides County Order to Shut Down Churches

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who drew criticism for allowing the state’s beaches to remain open well into the coronavirus pandemic, is catching heat again — this time, for over-riding county officials’ order to close churches. Defending his decision, DeSantis says he believes religious services are “essential activities” and, therefore, are exempt from the stay-at-home order he issued Wednesday. In a memo issued Thursday, he said his order “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”

Among those who oppose the governor’s decision is Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Les Miller. “Our hospitals better get ready,” he said in response to the override. “That’s all I’m gonna say.”