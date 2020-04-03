Life

Disney+ Is Restoring ‘Simpsons’ Episodes To Original 4:3 Format

Posted on

Rejoice, Simpsons purists – Disney+ will no longer be chopping off part of the screen. Fans have been complaining about older episodes being aired in widescreen instead of the original 4:3 format, which sometimes cut off gags that were only visible on the edge of the screen. Disney+ says all pre-2009 episodes will be restored to the original format by the end of May.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top