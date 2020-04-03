Disney+ Is Restoring ‘Simpsons’ Episodes To Original 4:3 Format

Rejoice, Simpsons purists – Disney+ will no longer be chopping off part of the screen. Fans have been complaining about older episodes being aired in widescreen instead of the original 4:3 format, which sometimes cut off gags that were only visible on the edge of the screen. Disney+ says all pre-2009 episodes will be restored to the original format by the end of May.

Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May https://t.co/ddLkwKrpUd pic.twitter.com/XRNgG3seQv — Engadget (@engadget) April 3, 2020