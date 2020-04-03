Marvel Offering Free Comics During Quarantine

Need something to read during the lockdown? Marvel’s got you covered with a trove of free comics. The company is making some of its most beloved storylines available for free online, including Avengers vs. X-Men, Civil War, Black Panther, and the original X-Men: Dark Phoenix saga. The comics are available via the Marvel Unlimited app or online at Marvel.com.

Marvel is making some of its comics free while were all stuck inside https://t.co/WoPiw2vuia pic.twitter.com/3YuKS2SliG — hypervocal (@hypervocal) April 3, 2020