Marvel Offering Free Comics During Quarantine

Posted on

Need something to read during the lockdown? Marvel’s got you covered with a trove of free comics. The company is making some of its most beloved storylines available for free online, including Avengers vs. X-Men, Civil War, Black Panther, and the original X-Men: Dark Phoenix saga. The comics are available via the Marvel Unlimited app or online at Marvel.com.

Comments
