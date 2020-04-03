So where have we been going during the coronavirus pandemic? Or more specifically, not going? Google knows. Using anonymized GPS data from phones with the company’s apps installed, Google has mapped out the current travel trends of people in 130 countries.

With a baseline set in mid-February, visits to retail and recreation locations in the US have dropped by 47%. Americans aren’t going to parks or grocery stores as often either. And not surprisingly, with trips to work down by 38%, transit hubs have seen half as many commuters. While Google says the information can help officials better manage the outbreak, critics feel knowledge of which sites aren’t busy could lead to crowds forming.

Coronavirus: Google reveals travel habits during the pandemic https://t.co/fDQTiUN3uX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 3, 2020