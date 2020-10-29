Life

Addicted to Coffee? Dave Grohl May Have Your Answer

Posted on

It’s been about ten years since Dave Grohl’s coffee addiction led him into a “Fresh Pots!” frenzy with Them Crooked Vultures. Now Dave is finally getting the help he needs.

In a new video, Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters deal with the frontman’s caffeine addiction with the help of fake drug FreshPotix.
FreshPotix has a fun list of side effects, including “extra toe” and “bald ass.”

Foo Fighters went so far on the gag that they even created a FreshPotix website where fans can buy pens with the drug’s logo printed on it.

Do you have a coffee addiction? How do you like your coffee?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top