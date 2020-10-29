Mom, I Swear I’m Eating All Of My Vegetables (Hidden In Tater Tots)

Some might argue that anything with fried cheese is always a good idea.
Well, it looks like Sonic believes that too.
The fast-food drive-up chain is testing out broccoli cheddar tater tots in some locations.
They are basically bite-sized casseroles.
Sonic Is Testing Broccoli Cheddar Tots That Taste Just Like Mini Lil' Casseroles https://t.co/ZOBd5lb9HQ
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 28, 2020
Sonic says a large order of the tots includes a full serving of veggies.
Would you try the broccoli cheddar tater tots? Do you have a favorite family recipe for a casserole?
