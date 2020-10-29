Life

Help Wanted: 196 Dogs From South Korea Need Forever Homes In U.S.

Posted on

Nearly 200 dogs rescued from South Korea’s dog meat trade are now in the U.S. in need of new homes.

The dogs include Golden Retrievers, Mastiffs, Pomeranians, Terriers, and a Poodle.

Most of the pups are currently at a temporary shelter in Maryland run by Humane Society International and the Humane Society of the United States.
Over the next couple of weeks, they’ll go through vet check-ups before officially being put up for adoption.

Have you adopted a dog from a shelter? Do you know its back story?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top