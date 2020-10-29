And The Winner For Most Hated Team In The NFL…

Even though the Steelers are off to their best start since the 1970s, a lot of NFL fans still aren’t dishing out any love to them.
According to SportsInsider, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the “most hated” team in eight states — the most among any team in the NFL.
SportsInsider dug through more than 90,000 tweets looking for the keys words “I Hate The Steelers.”
Twitter data say Steelers may be the NFL's most hated team #Steelers https://t.co/FMv6LUPVQG pic.twitter.com/TtEbZvqvIx
— Blitzburgh 🎃 (@RenegadeBlitz) October 28, 2020
The 8 states where these tweets were most prevalent: Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
Do you agree with SportsInsider? Why such hard feelings towards Steelers Nation?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.