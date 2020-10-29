Life

And The Winner For Most Hated Team In The NFL…

Even though the Steelers are off to their best start since the 1970s, a lot of NFL fans still aren’t dishing out any love to them.

According to SportsInsider, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the “most hated” team in eight states — the most among any team in the NFL.
SportsInsider dug through more than 90,000 tweets looking for the keys words “I Hate The Steelers.”

The 8 states where these tweets were most prevalent: Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Do you agree with SportsInsider? Why such hard feelings towards Steelers Nation?

