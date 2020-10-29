Vince Vaughn Says They Have A Really Good Idea For Wedding Crashers 2

Wedding Crashers is one of the best bromance comedies of the 2000s. The movie centers around two men who crash stranger’s weddings in hopes of sleeping with single women.

When John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) eventually find themselves in a relationship by the end of the movie, it was thought that that was where the story would end, however, Vaughn says there’s a new idea that could bring a sequel to life.

Speaking to Cinemablend, Vaughn says director David Dobkin had a great idea for a sequel that he says is, “contemporary and feels really good.” Vaughn didn’t go into great detail but we can only hope that Dobkin’s idea gives us the comic relief we really need right now.

What do you think the plot of Wedding Crashers 2 could be? What is your favorite bromance movie?