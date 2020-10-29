A New Wine Perfectly Sums Up This Crazy Year

This might be the best thing to come out of 2020.
Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania has come up with a new red blend wine called “Sh**Show”.
The wine’s tagline is “A Fine Wine For The Times.”
A Pennsylvania Winery Makes A Red Blend Called ‘Sh!tShow’ … #wine https://t.co/54mx7n6xiw
— John Corcoran (@jncorcoran1) October 29, 2020
You can order it online and they ship it nationwide.
What are some other wine names that could fit perfectly with 2020?
