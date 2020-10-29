These Two Restaurant Chains Are Closing a LOT of Locations

While they certainly aren’t alone this year, it looks like Applebee’s and IHOP are going to have to close locations, thanks to complications from the coronavirus.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., which owns both restaurant chains, says that despite increasing sales from July to September, a total of 115 locations will be shut down within the next six months.

As of right now, there is no official list of which Applebee’s and IHOP locations will be getting shut down.

Around 98% of Applebee’s and 84% of IHOP locations were open to indoor dining by the end of September.

Do you eat at either of these restaurants? Have you done indoor dining since restaurants started opening more?